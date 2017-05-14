Looking for a terrific spicy fried chicken sandwich? Try this one

City of Trees? How about the City of Fried Chicken?
So many excellent iterations of this favorite dish can be found around Sacramento that it’s almost become a point of civic pride. One of the tastiest we’ve come across lately can be found at LowBrau, a place best known for its sausages.
Featuring a spicy and tangy buttermilk fried chicken thigh, breaded for ideal crunchiness and nestled between a pillowy brioche bun, LowBrau’s hot fried chicken sandwich makes for a scrumptious meal. This well-seasoned and texturally pleasing item from chef Brock Macdonald practically begs to be washed down with a beer, but, really, any beverage will do as long as it cools down your mouth.
$13 at LowBrau, 1050 20th St., Sacramento; www.lowbrausacramento.com, 916-706-2636
Chris Macias
