Appetizers

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

Appetizers

May 14, 2017 6:00 AM

Looking for a terrific spicy fried chicken sandwich? Try this one

By Chris Macias

cmacias@sacbee.com

City of Trees? How about the City of Fried Chicken?

So many excellent iterations of this favorite dish can be found around Sacramento that it’s almost become a point of civic pride. One of the tastiest we’ve come across lately can be found at LowBrau, a place best known for its sausages.

Featuring a spicy and tangy buttermilk fried chicken thigh, breaded for ideal crunchiness and nestled between a pillowy brioche bun, LowBrau’s hot fried chicken sandwich makes for a scrumptious meal. This well-seasoned and texturally pleasing item from chef Brock Macdonald practically begs to be washed down with a beer, but, really, any beverage will do as long as it cools down your mouth.

$13 at LowBrau, 1050 20th St., Sacramento; www.lowbrausacramento.com, 916-706-2636

Chris Macias

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite 2:50

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker 6:21

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

View More Video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos