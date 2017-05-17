Here’s what you need to order to eat at your next River Cats game

The River Cats ownership has thrown fans a curve ball in a good way for its 18th season by hiring executive chef Tim Benham to set up its new culinary program of seven “storefront” restaurants serving imaginative menus. “Building the new program was a labor of love,” Benham said.

While the hot dog has always been Raley Field’s top seller (beer is No. 2), the new menu offers items such as falafel burgers, Irish nachos (house-made kettle potato chips covered in chili and cheese sauce), fish ’n’ chips, and alcohol-spiked frozen desserts.

Though the hand-carved tri-tip sandwich remains the signature dish, we favored the street taco flight at Oso’s Mexican Cantina. The tasty trio of meat-stuffed flour tortillas – chili-lime chicken, carnitas, shredded beef – are topped with Cotija cheese and chopped cilantro; add guacamole, sour cream and two salsas ($12).

Allen Pierleoni