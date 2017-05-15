"Amped up" nitrogen-infused canned coffee coming to Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros announced that it will be selling extra-caffeinated, nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee in cans beginning Friday.
The 11.5-ounce cans will be available at all locations, according to the Grants Pass, Ore., coffee company. Dutch Bros says that the canned coffee is “amped up with more caffeine than a typical quad shot of espresso.”
The uber-caffeinated coffee is due to the cold brew process, in which coffee is steeped with cold water over a long period of time, instead of a hot water steep, which dilutes the caffeine content in espresso, according to a company press release.
The beans for the coffee come from Brazil, Colombia and El Salvador. Nitrogen infusion creates a creamier and richer cold brew, the company submits, because nitrogen does not easily dissolve in water, producing a velvety texture.
There are more than 280 Dutch Bros locations, including outlets in Davis, Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Elk Grove, Roseville, Woodland and Fair Oaks.
