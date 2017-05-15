Appetizers

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

Appetizers

May 15, 2017 8:38 AM

"Amped up" nitrogen-infused canned coffee coming to Dutch Bros

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Dutch Bros announced that it will be selling extra-caffeinated, nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee in cans beginning Friday.

The 11.5-ounce cans will be available at all locations, according to the Grants Pass, Ore., coffee company. Dutch Bros says that the canned coffee is “amped up with more caffeine than a typical quad shot of espresso.”

The uber-caffeinated coffee is due to the cold brew process, in which coffee is steeped with cold water over a long period of time, instead of a hot water steep, which dilutes the caffeine content in espresso, according to a company press release.

The beans for the coffee come from Brazil, Colombia and El Salvador. Nitrogen infusion creates a creamier and richer cold brew, the company submits, because nitrogen does not easily dissolve in water, producing a velvety texture.

There are more than 280 Dutch Bros locations, including outlets in Davis, Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Elk Grove, Roseville, Woodland and Fair Oaks.

 
Sign up
Get the Food & Drink newsletter every Wednesday. The focus is on cooking, fresh produce, great wines and recipes. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite 2:50

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker 6:21

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

View More Video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos