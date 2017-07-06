Too old for a bounce house? Rent an inflatable Irish pub from this local company

Thanks to an El Dorado Hills party-rental service, it now can feel like St. Patrick’s Day all year long.
Shenanigans Inflatable Pubs rents out air-filled pubs designed to evoke the cozy stone, brick and peat of a village pub on the Emerald Isle. The structures come with inflated mock fireplaces but without floors (there’s no bounce in this house), and rent for $395-$695 per day. Portable bars, pub tables, whiskey barrels and custom signage are available at extra cost.
Party hosts are responsible for providing their own Guinness, Jameson’s and shepherd’s pie for now. Shenanigans co-owner Kathy McDonald, a party-rentals veteran, said she is working on that.
“Our intention is to have a full party package where you rent not just the pub, but you have caterer who comes in and does Irish food, and a licensed bartender to bring in the alcohol,” McDonald said.
Shenanigans’ two inflatable pubs, one of which holds around 50 people and the other 30, arrived from an Irish supplier in early March, and thus not quite in time to take full advantage of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day-related rental opportunities, McDonald said. Since then, Shenanigans has rented out its pubs for 40th- and 50th-birthday celebrations and golf-course events.
“I think it is a unique, never-before-seen idea for a party,” McDonald said. She said she believes Shenanigans to be the only business of its kind in Northern California. The pubs are just catching on in the United States.
The new business is targeting the greater Sacramento area, though McDonald said Shenanigans would deliver to Lake Tahoe or the Bay Area at an extra cost.
For information, visit www.shenanigansinflatablepubs.com or call 888-219-6856.
