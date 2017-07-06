An inflatable Irish pub from El Dorado Hills’ Shenanigans Inflatable Pubs
An inflatable Irish pub from El Dorado Hills’ Shenanigans Inflatable Pubs Shenanigans Inflatable Pubs
An inflatable Irish pub from El Dorado Hills’ Shenanigans Inflatable Pubs Shenanigans Inflatable Pubs
Appetizers

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

Appetizers

July 06, 2017 11:09 AM

Too old for a bounce house? Rent an inflatable Irish pub from this local company

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

Thanks to an El Dorado Hills party-rental service, it now can feel like St. Patrick’s Day all year long.

Shenanigans Inflatable Pubs rents out air-filled pubs designed to evoke the cozy stone, brick and peat of a village pub on the Emerald Isle. The structures come with inflated mock fireplaces but without floors (there’s no bounce in this house), and rent for $395-$695 per day. Portable bars, pub tables, whiskey barrels and custom signage are available at extra cost.

Party hosts are responsible for providing their own Guinness, Jameson’s and shepherd’s pie for now. Shenanigans co-owner Kathy McDonald, a party-rentals veteran, said she is working on that.

“Our intention is to have a full party package where you rent not just the pub, but you have caterer who comes in and does Irish food, and a licensed bartender to bring in the alcohol,” McDonald said.

IMG_1353
An inflatable Irish pub, available to rent in the Sacramento region
Shenanigans Inflatable Pubs

Shenanigans’ two inflatable pubs, one of which holds around 50 people and the other 30, arrived from an Irish supplier in early March, and thus not quite in time to take full advantage of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day-related rental opportunities, McDonald said. Since then, Shenanigans has rented out its pubs for 40th- and 50th-birthday celebrations and golf-course events.

“I think it is a unique, never-before-seen idea for a party,” McDonald said. She said she believes Shenanigans to be the only business of its kind in Northern California. The pubs are just catching on in the United States.

The new business is targeting the greater Sacramento area, though McDonald said Shenanigans would deliver to Lake Tahoe or the Bay Area at an extra cost.

For information, visit www.shenanigansinflatablepubs.com or call 888-219-6856.

Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118, @CarlaMeyerSB

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite 2:50

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker 6:21

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

View More Video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections