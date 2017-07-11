The 1/3-pound cheeseburger at Costco
The 1/3-pound cheeseburger at Costco Carla Meyer cmeyer@sacbee.com
The 1/3-pound cheeseburger at Costco Carla Meyer cmeyer@sacbee.com
Appetizers

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

Appetizers

July 11, 2017 6:00 AM

Is Costco’s new Shake Shack-style burger worth an order? We give it a taste test

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

Costco is testing out a new cheeseburger at select locations, including its store on Cavitt Drive in Folsom. Early reports from national food sites such as Eater have remarked upon uncanny similarities between Costco’s new offering – featuring a 1/3-pound, organic beef patty, challah bun and smoked thousand island dressing – to a Shake Shack burger.

Shake Shack is a highly regarded New York-based casual-dining chain known for its smashed, caramelized patties and carefully sourced ingredients. The closest location to Sacramento is in Los Angeles. I have never tried a Shake Shake burger, but I did try the new $4.99 Costco burger, and will venture a guess they are not identical in flavor.

IMG_6548
The 1/3-pound cheeseburger at Costco.
Carla Meyer cmeyer@sacbee.com

First off, there was no caramelization in evidence on our Costco patty, which was kept in a steam tray before going in the bun. A cheese slice is added post-steam tray, along with lettuce and tomato, thus giving the cheese no chance to melt before you take your first bite.

The meat was a bit dry and tasted under-seasoned, apart from a welcome hint of black pepper. But there certainly was a lot of it, for $4.99, and the bun was nice and fresh, if also a touch too sweet.

As I ate this burger, my thoughts turned not to Shake Shake but to a nearby place and burger I do know – the Placerville Road In-N-Out and its never fail Double- Double. Sure, the Double-Double’s two patties together total only 1/4 pound. But the Double-Double guarantees char and melted-cheese gooeyness every time, and at $3.75, also costs significantly less than the Costco burger.

So why eat amid other Costco diners’ parked shopping carts? Organic isn’t everything.

FullSizeRender (8)
Double-Double at In-N-Out
Carla Meyer cmeyer@sacbee.com

 
Sign up
Get the Food & Drink newsletter every Wednesday. The focus is on cooking, fresh produce, great wines and recipes. Sign up here.

Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118, @CarlaMeyerSB

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite 2:50

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker 6:21

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

View More Video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections