July 18, 2017 6:00 AM

Bay-Area favorite Philz Coffee to open Sacramento location this week

By Carla Meyer

Philz Coffee, the Bay Area-based chain that inspires intense patron loyalty, will open its first location in the Sacramento region this week.

Philz will offer free coffee and pastries from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday during the soft opening of its location in the new Ice Blocks development at 1725 R St. in Sacramento. According a Philz Facebook post/Eventbrite notice about the soft opening, the coffee shop will open for regular business at 6 a.m. Friday.

Started in 2003 in San Francisco’s Mission District by grocer Phil Jaber, Philz quickly developed a cult following for drip coffee prepared to individual order, pour-over style. Baristas add milk and/or sweetener to patrons’ preference before the coffee is served.

Sounds helpful, if not exactly revolutionary. Yet you might have noticed that your Bay Area friends name-check Philz with more frequency and fervor than your Sacramento friends ever talk about Temple or Insight. Phil’s devotees often cite exceptional customer service as well as the chain’s special blends like Mint Mojito.

Now Sacramentans can see what the fuss is about – at the Ice Blocks and later this year, in Davis, where Philz plans to open its second coffee shop in the region. Philz already has expanded to Southern California and Washington, D.C.

Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118

Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

