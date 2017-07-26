A new Broderick Roadhouse will open Thursday at 1516 Eureka Way in Roseville.
New Broderick Roadhouse to open Thursday in Roseville

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

July 26, 2017 8:00 AM

A new Broderick Roadhouse will open Thursday in Roseville.

The restaurant in a former Chili’s space at 1516 Eureka Road will be the fourth Broderick, after spots in West Sacramento, midtown Sacramento and Walnut Creek. The chain is known for its stacked, barbecue-sauce-slathered “Johnny Cash burger” – a member of The Bee’s recent top-10 burgers list – and banh mi fries.

More Brodericks are coming, to Folsom and to Howe Avenue in Sacramento, Broderick co-founder Chris Jarosz said last month. Two other Jarosz projects, The Patriot and Hunt & Gather, are slated to open in Carmichael’s Milagro Centre. The latter is a collaboration with Mayahuel and Mesa Mercado owner Ernesto Delgado.

Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118, @CarlaMeyerSB

