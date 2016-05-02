Appetizers

May 2, 2016 9:10 AM

SactoMoFo moves to Sacramento’s Discovery Park for ninth event

Some trucks will make their SactoMoFo debut

The event has nearly doubled in size since 2011

SactoMoFo is on the move following its longtime stint under the Capital City Freeway. The popular food truck roundup is headed to more natural digs at Discovery Park, which will host SactoMoFo 9 on May 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Previous editions of SactoMoFo attracted upwards of 18,000 fans. With the switch to the more spacious Discovery Park, SactoMoFo will round up 44 mobile food vendors, along with six beer gardens, a kids zone overseen by the folks at Sol Collective art collective and more.

SactoMoFo has ballooned in size since its inception in 2011. The first SactoMoFo was attended by 10,000 at midtown’s Fremont Park, all vying for food from just 10 trucks. The event later moved to a space under the Capital City Freeway at Sixth and W streets to accommodate the formidable and hungry crowds. SactoMoFo co-founder Paul Somerhausen expects that attendance at SactoMoFo 9 could swell to 25,000.

“We outgrew the other spot and tried to go for something more natural and festival-like,” Somerhausen said. “The space (at Discovery Park) is huge. It’s literally 20 times the space we had before.”

While SactoMoFo will feature such time-honored food trucks as Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen and The Chairman from San Francisco, a few new vendors will make their SactoMoFo debut. Among the latest food trucks you’ll find are Kado’s Asian Grill and On the Fry from Sacramento, plus vegan eats from Reno’s Electric Blue Elephant.

Admission to SactoMoFo is free, but parking at Discovery Park will be $10, with some proceeds going to the American River Parkway Association. VIP tickets, which include early access to the event and other perks, cost $45, or $30 with no alcohol.

