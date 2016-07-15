Appetizers

July 15, 2016 11:40 AM

Chando’s Tacos expands into midtown Sacramento with upscale, late-night concept

This is the first foray into midtown for Chando’s

The midtown concept will feature regional street food from throughout Mexico

The latest expansion will mean 25-30 new jobs

By Blair Anthony Robertson

Lisandro “Chando” Madrigal and his burgeoning Chando’s Tacos empire are staking a claim in midtown, where the casual taco eatery will go upscale with a more expansive menu, a full bar and hours as late as 3 a.m. on weekends.

The midtown concept, at 805 15th St., at the corner of H Street, will get a shortened name — Chando’s — and will be open daily for lunch and dinner, along with late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays. The large building has been a revolving door of night clubs in recent years.

Chando’s Tacos has become a local success story with a devoted following, featuring three locations and a new headquarters and eatery in the works in West Sacramento. Madrigal has made no secret about his desire to expand the taco concept in the years to come, but this is his first foray into the full-service restaurant business.

He said he expects to be open within 90 days and is in the process of changing the current liquor license on the premises to one that allows people under 21 years old.

Chando’s will hire 25-30 people, including servers, bartenders and kitchen staff. Those interested in applying can submit resumes to jobs@chandostacos.com.

The food will build on the current Chando’s Tacos menu, with an embrace of various of regional street food cuisines throughout Mexico.

“It will be a more upscale Chando’s Tacos, but we’re going to stay true to who we are,” Madrigal said.

Blair Anthony Robertson: 916-321-1099, @Blarob

