Who makes the best burger in Sacramento? Chefs battle for title

It’s known as the ultimate gut buster of local food showdowns. The air smells of sizzling ground beef, with a judging panel and crowd at Cesar Chavez Plaza considering platters upon platters of hamburgers.
The 5th annual Sacramento Burger Battle went down the night of Sept. 15, with 15 chefs vying for the right to claim they make Sacramento’s best burger. As the judging panel, led by Rick Mindermann of Corti Brothers, considered the entries from all 15 chefs, the crowd grubbed down on burger samples and voted for their own “people’s choice” award.
Given all the ground beef and piled toppings going around, it’s definitely an event where nobody goes home hungry. In fact, the feeling one gets after hobbling away from the event is that you don’t need to eat for a week – or, at least you’re good on burgers for a while.
But all this hamburger hedonism is done for a good cause, with proceeds benefiting the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America.
Yet, this is a battle, so after all the grubbing and points tabulation, two winners emerged on top of this heap of hamburgers. The winners for the 5th annual Sacramento Burger Battle are:
Judges’ Choice: Pangaea Cafe
People’s Choice: LowBrau
