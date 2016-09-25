Tower Bridge Dinner showcases Sacramento’s farm-to-fork allure

More than 700 guests attended Sacramento’s popular Tower Bridge Dinner Sunday night, with the region’s burgeoning food and beverage scene on proud display.
Before dinner was served, guests strolled down the bridge sampling hors d'oeuvres such as gazpacho soup made with basil, tomato and olive oil as presented by the Restaurant at Park Winters. Many cooled down from the early fall heat by sipping locally produced wines and beers such as Yolo Brewing Company’s Orange Blossom blonde ale.
Near the end of the dinner, the Blue Angels aerial team flew low in triangular formation directly over the bridge, unleashing clapping and hollering from the culinary crowd.
When asked what they loved about the event, Kim Rhinehelder and Charles King of Roseville answered: “Everything.”
“We have been coming here since it started,” said Rhinehelder, who works for Eskaton, a retirement home that co-sponsored the event this year.
Steve Hammond, CEO and president of Visit Sacramento, called the dinner the culmination of the city’s monthlong farm-to-fork celebration.
“We wanted to do something very unique and we also wanted to find a location that would connect Sacramento with West Sacramento,” Hammond said.
Five courses were served, including roasted braised lamb from the farm Emigh Lamb in Dixon and Watanabe Farm’s summer tomato jam from West Sacramento.
Special guests included Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, who joked to the crowd before dinner began that his favorite pie was banana cream, referring to his recent run-in with a pie-wielding protestor. U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, thanked Sacramento area chefs and farmers for attending and contributing.
“The farmers, the chefs understand the importance of bringing people together. Thank you so much,” Matsui said to the crowd.
