Activists with the animal liberation network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) protested the Sacramento Burger Battle at Cesar Chávez plaza on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, marching through the festival chanting and bearing signs opposing what they say is the festival's celebration of violence against animals. The activists claim the event disrespects the memory of Chávez, the farm labor icon who was a vegan and opposed raising and killing animals for food.