Food & Drink

December 8, 2016 2:23 PM

Five types of gourmet pizza

The photographer: Seann Rooney of Walnut Grove

The dish: A gourmet pizza challenge between two pizza lovers produced pizza five ways (left to right): (1) mushroom/artichoke, (2) blue cheese/potato/pine nut/thyme, (3) egg plant/mushroom, (4) peanut sauce/waterchestnut/ginger, and (5) goat cheese/asparagus.

Send us your best shots

“Take Your Best Shot” is a weekly feature that spotlights what you’re eating, drinking and enjoying. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what’s going on and the photographer’s name and city of residence to sacfeast@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

 

Videos

Take a culinary tour of top San Francisco restaurants

View more video

Entertainment Videos