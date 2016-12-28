Food & Drink

December 28, 2016 6:00 AM

Is this spicy red soup Sacramento’s top ramen?

By Allen Pierleoni

apierleoni@sacbee.com

The notion of hot soup on a frigid day comes around every year at this time. For us, though, the thought of Ryujin Ramen House’s red (spicy) tonkotsu ramen isn’t limited to any one season, but is a year-round yearning. It just happens that it’s cold outside right now, reason enough to grab a seat inside the Japanese restaurant.

As for the soup: The hefty bowl is filled to the brim with fragrant pork-based broth, “koshi” (al dente) noodles, slices of tender pork, steamed cabbage, black mushroom, red ginger, green onion, sesame seeds and boiled egg that’s been marinated in sake.

We peeked in the kitchen one night to watch as the cook stirred a huge stock pot of steaming water filled with meaty pork bones, vegetables and seasonings, which would become the restaurant’s signature broth. That’s what we mean by “authentic” cooking. Let’s have another bowl.

$9 at Ryujin, 1831 S St., Sacramento, 916-341-0488, ryujinramen.com

Allen Pierleoni

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

View more video

Entertainment Videos