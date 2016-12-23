Take Your Best Shot: Meyer lemon cream cheese cookies

Photographer: Carol Mott of Sacramento
The dish: Citrus is in season! I have a Meyer lemon tree in my backyard it is perfect for making a batch of Christmas cookies; fresh out of the oven, lemon cream cheese cookies with lots of lemon zest – in the batter & topping the icing.
