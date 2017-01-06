Take Your Best Shot: Bacon-wrapped drumsticks

The photographer: Kathleen Lynch of Sacramento
The dish: This one-dish meal is delish, simple and easy on the eyes. Create your own variations.
Wrap chicken drumsticks with thin bacon. Chop small yellow potatoes and big chunks of yellow onion, and sprinkle mix on bottom of oil-sprayed roasting pan. Dust with poultry seasoning and kosher salt, garlic powder, black pepper to taste. Arrange wrapped drumsticks in pan, nudging down into vegetables, but not covering the bacon. Now, the flavor surprise that makes this such a wonderful dish: Sprinkle whole pan with garam masala powder. (If your store doesn’t have it, you can get a good one on Amazon.)
Roast in 400-degree oven for one hour. Twenty minutes before the hour is up, strew fresh asparagus slices or green beans over the top, adding more fiber and a great color note. The kitchen smells so good when it’s cooking!
