This tender, tasty bird will upend your expectations for rotisserie chicken

When it moved in October to its spacious new store at 28th and R streets, the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op began offering an array of house-made deli items that had not been available at its previous space on Alhambra Boulevard. These included sushi, burritos and hamburgers. But our favorite additions are the whole, hot and ready-for-takeout rotisserie chickens. The GMO-free Mary’s chicken is lightly but expertly seasoned with sea salt, black pepper and paprika. Unlike store-bought rotisserie chickens that taste as if they spent too much time under a heat lamp, Co-op birds are tender throughout.
$9.99, 820 R St., Sacramento, 916-455-2667, sacfood.coop
Carla Meyer
