Soup from Emma’s sought

Seeking a soup recipe
I would like to have the recipe for the soup served at the now-closed Emma’s Taco House in West Sacramento. Thank you.
Marcia Billingsly, Sacramento
How to contact the mailbox
Buttermilk-
cinnamon coffeecake
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 40 to 45 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Rich Vernier of Galt was looking for a buttermilk coffeecake recipe that was in the Bee several years ago. The recipe was from a chef in Mendocino.
We heard from several readers with this recipe including Cynthia Shuetz of Grass Valley and Gretchen Justus of Yuba City, who shared that this is a family favorite.
This recipe comes from "Morning Food" (Ten Speed Press, $19.95, 202 pages) by Margaret Fox and John B. Bear. This was Fox's signature breakfast food at Mendocino's Cafe Beaujolais.
2 1/4 cups white flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
1/4 teaspoon powdered ginger
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
3/4 cup white sugar
3/4 cup canola oil
1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 large egg, beaten
1 cup buttermilk
In a large bowl, mix together the flour, salt, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, ginger, both sugars and canola oil. Remove 3/4 cup of this mixture and to it add the nuts and the remaining teaspoon of cinnamon. Mix well and set aside to use as a topping.
To the remaining batter, add the baking soda, baking powder, egg and buttermilk. Mix to combine all ingredients. Small lumps in the batter are OK.
Pour batter into a well-greased 9-by-13-by-2-inch pan. Sprinkle topping mixture evenly over surface. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Check at 30 minutes for doneness.
Per serving, using walnuts based on 12 servings: 403 cal.; 6 g pro.; 51 g carb.; 20 g fat (2 sat., 10 monounsat., 8 polyunsat.); 19 mg chol.; 277 mg sod.; 1 g fiber; 31 g sugar; 44 percent calories from fat.
