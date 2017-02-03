Food & Drink

February 3, 2017 8:00 AM

Take Your Best Shot: Shrimp over polenta

The dish: This dinner of shrimp over polenta, flavored with Parmesan cheese and finished off under the broiler, was scrumptious and disappeared quickly!

The photographer: Cosette Augustine of Lincoln

Send us your best shots

“Take Your Best Shot” is a weekly feature that spotlights what you’re eating, drinking and enjoying. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what’s going on and the photographer’s name and city of residence to sacfeast@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.

