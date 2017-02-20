This beloved midtown grill now has a full-service bar

We recently rounded the corner of 18th and L streets in midtown Sacramento and noticed Buckhorn Grill has undergone an upgrade. The lobby area that once held sodas and condiments has been turned in to a full-service bar with cocktails and a separate food menu (the regular food menu also is available at the bar, as well as at the fast-casual, walk-up counter).
We tried and liked the $8.99 “Roadhouse Lemonade” cocktail, which comes with fresh-squeezed lemon and tastes like a Lynchburg lemonade, but with Bulleit bourbon instead of Jack Daniel’s. The $5.99 “rib bones” plate features ribs with plentiful, tender meat on a bed of Buckhorn’s signature crispy onions. The Roadhouse Lemonade’s price drops to $6 during happy hour, from 3-6 p.m. weekdays.
1801 L St., Sacramento, 916-446-3757, www.buckhorngrill.com.
Carla Meyer
