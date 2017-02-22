The cafe may have closed but its exquisite granola lives on

Organic granola was a menu mainstay when Berkeley-based Chez Panisse founder Alice Waters opened the casual Cafe Fanny in 1984. Though the fast-casual restaurant closed in 2012, Cafe Fanny Organic Granola lived on when the owner of Zazzzie Foods and CC Made bought the rights and recipe from Waters.
Today, the well-balanced granola comes in three flavors. Original is made from thick-rolled oats, honey, almonds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds and raisins. The two other iterations are coconut-cranberry-quinoa and flaxseed-almond. They’re light, clean and crunchy, in little pieces instead of the usual clunky clusters. Sprinkle on yogurt or fresh fruit, or better yet use as a topping on vanilla ice cream.
$7.50 for 12 ounces at Whole Foods and Nugget markets, Bel Air and Raley’s, or order at www.cafefanny.com
Allen Pierleoni
