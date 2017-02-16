Portuguese sweetbread

The photographer: Samantha Stevens of Roseville
Behind the lens: My Portuguese grandmother made sweetbread every Easter. Especially for the kids, she made what she called Easter baskets. Shown here are a traditional round loaf, a dinner roll, and the Easter basket made by forming a mound of dough in which she placed a hard-boiled egg and crisscrossed two braids of dough across the top. I follow her tradition for my grandchildren.
