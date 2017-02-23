Food & Drink

February 23, 2017 11:56 AM

Vegetarian version of Khao Soi

The photographer: Nels Robinson

The dish: Part curry, part soup and wholly delicious, this veggie version of Khao Soi had our taste buds buzzing. Break out your mortar and pestle and take no shortcuts. Fragrant and ultra luxe, it was perfect on a rainy night.

