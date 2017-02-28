How much actual chicken is in your meal from McDonald's, Subway or Wendy's?

Fast food eaters are often concerned with how healthy the meat they’re consuming might be, but a new Canadian study suggests that the fowl they’re consuming might be less bird than they think.

The Canadian news network CBC enlisted a DNA laboratory at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario to analyze several fast food restaurant chicken sandwiches. They found that samples of Subway chicken had only 50 percent chicken DNA.

Researchers tested chicken meat from four other fast food chains: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, A&W, and Tim Hortons. Those four restaurants averaged more than 85 percent chicken DNA in five samples of varying sizes, according to the network.

But the initial tests for the Subway meat were so outlying that researchers tested the meat further, the network reported. According to CBC Marketplace, the final average of the results suggested that chicken pieces at Subway varied from 42.8 percent to 53.6 percent chicken DNA.

The remaining genetic material? Mostly soy, which Subway Canada said in a statement it uses sparingly to “help stabilize the texture and moisture.”

It was unclear how far from the median the initial test results were, or how much the second set of tests varied from the initial results.