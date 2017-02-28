Spanish rice an easy dish

Tart recipe missing
About 20 years ago The Bee featured recipes for the tart shell and pastry cream for the wonderful fruit tarts that are made at Ettore’s European Bakery and Café on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Sacramento. I have lost the recipes and would love to have them again. Thank you.
Kali Sun, Sacramento
A borscht recalled
There used to be a restaurant in Los Altos called Eugene’s that served the most delicious white borscht. I would love to have the recipe. Can someone help? Thank you.
Lory Howard, Jackson
Need that soup recipe
I lost my recipe for Silvia’s black bean soup that was in the Bee some time ago. Can someone help?
Blandina Keane,
Gold River
How to contact the mailbox
If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. You also can email twatson@sacbee.com or fax (916) 321-1109. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.
Spanish rice
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Betty Purther of Auburn was looking for a good and easy recipe for Spanish rice to make for her husband.
Victoria Gildea of Davis shares this recipe that sounds like a match for Purther.
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided use
2 cups raw long-grain white rice
1 cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic, crushed
½ red bell pepper, chopped
½ green bell pepper, chopped
Two 10½-ounce cans condensed chicken broth
2 cups water
One 8-ounce can tomato sauce
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 small can sliced black olives
Parsley sprigs, garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in large skillet. Add rice and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden brown. Turn into a 2½-quart casserole.
In remaining 1 tablespoon oil, in same skillet, sauté onion, garlic, red and green bell peppers until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, water, tomato sauce, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Add olives and stir into rice.
Bake, covered, 40 to 45 minutes or until tender. Garnish with parsley sprigs.
