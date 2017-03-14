Pizza pie on ‘pi Day’ at Sacramento region’s Blaze Pizza for $3.14

It’s March 14 Pi Day at Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, a chance for the fast-casual restaurant chain to promote their signature pies for $3.14.
The promotional price is a tie-in with the date and the number for pi: 3.14. Then there is the tie between the words pizza pie and the mathematical pi.
What that means for those who want an inexpensive pizza on Tuesday is that customers can build their own pie at Blaze for $3.14.
The pizzas are then placed in a blazing oven by restaurant staff and are done in 180 seconds. While pi is a infinite number, there will not be an infinite number of pizzas sold on Tuesday.
The chain expects they were serve about 250,000 pizzas on Pi Day.
The company operates 185 restaurants nationwide. Outlets are in Roseville, 10325 Fairway Drive, Gold River, 2137 Golden Centre Lane, Davis, 212 F St. and Lodi, 1537 Lower Sacramento Road.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
