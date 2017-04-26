Food & Drink

April 26, 2017 7:50 AM

Get your fresh, hot pretzels for free or 26 cents Wednesday in Sacramento

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Two makers of pretzels are offering free or reduced-price pretzels at various malls Wednesday in the Sacramento area.

To celebrate National Pretzel Day, Wetzel’s Pretzels is offering a free original pretzel to every customer. Last year, the pretzel maker gave away 30,000 of the twisted, baked dough.

Wetzel’s outlets are at Arden Fair mall, 755 Riverpoint Court in West Sacramento and the Westfield Roseville Galleria.

Another pretzel producer, Pretzelmaker, is offering 26-cent pretzels to celebrate its 26th birthday on Wednesday. Pretzelmaker has retail outlets at Sunrise Mall, Folsom Premium Outlets and the Westfield Roseville Galleria.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center 1:01

Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center
Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook 1:16

Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook

View More Video

Entertainment Videos