Get your fresh, hot pretzels for free or 26 cents Wednesday in Sacramento

Two makers of pretzels are offering free or reduced-price pretzels at various malls Wednesday in the Sacramento area.
To celebrate National Pretzel Day, Wetzel’s Pretzels is offering a free original pretzel to every customer. Last year, the pretzel maker gave away 30,000 of the twisted, baked dough.
Wetzel’s outlets are at Arden Fair mall, 755 Riverpoint Court in West Sacramento and the Westfield Roseville Galleria.
Another pretzel producer, Pretzelmaker, is offering 26-cent pretzels to celebrate its 26th birthday on Wednesday. Pretzelmaker has retail outlets at Sunrise Mall, Folsom Premium Outlets and the Westfield Roseville Galleria.
