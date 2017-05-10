Peet’s Coffee offering free drinks of any size on Friday

If you need a caffeine boost to get through to your weekend, Peet’s Coffee is offering two hours of free drinks of any size on Friday afternoon. So, you’ll probably want to be ready for a line from 1 to 3 p.m. at the participating locations.
The chain announced the promotion Tuesday on Facebook. It is only valid at its standalone locations and no coupon is required, the company wrote on Facebook.
Will the promotion stir the drink as much as Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino? That would be a venti-size order. But it continues the trend of coffee sellers trying to reach a key demographic of their customer base on social media.
The Unicorn Frappuccino made more than 1.3 billion impressions on Twitter, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
