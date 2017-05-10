Peet’s Coffee offering free drinks of any size on Friday

2:50 This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite Pause

1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable

2:13 Sacramento's most wanted: Weapons of choice? A cell phone, a car, and a fist

0:16 Residents gather at Fruitridge Road fatal shooting site

0:49 Thompson's defense attorney discusses jurors' questions

3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs

0:13 Here's the scene at the Fruitridge Road shooting

0:32 Solomon Thomas practices with 49ers for the first time

1:24 Take new, close-up look at Oroville spillway damage, exposed rock from water flow