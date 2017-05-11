Food & Drink

May 11, 2017 12:08 PM

Ben & Jerry’s latest flavor mix pays tribute to Bob Marley

By Kalin Kipling

Ben & Jerry’s has dropped its newest limited-batch single, and it promises to spread the love.

Bob Marley’s One Love ice cream was created as a “tasty tribute” to the legendary artist.

If the mix of banana ice cream, caramel and graham cracker swirls, and fudge peace signs doesn’t get your taste buds singing, there’s a philanthropic bonus.

Proceeds from the batch will help fund a youth empowerment program in Jamaica: Bob Marley’s One Love Youth Camp. The camp is a partnership between the Bob Marley Foundation, Partners for Youth Empowerment, and Ben & Jerry’s, and it teaches youths how to use the arts to “respond to challenges in their lives and break down barriers.”

“I mean, the words of ‘one love, one heart’ – that touches everybody in every language. That’s very connected to the kind of company that we want to be,” said Jeff Furman, a member of Ben & Jerry’s board of directors.

“Ben & Jerry’s has long strived to champion love and social justice, and by partnering with the Marley family we’re happy to play a small role in supporting Marley’s vision for a sweeter world,” Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield said in a press release to TODAY Food.

Wondering when this flavor might pop up at a store near you? Check out the Limited Batch Locator.

