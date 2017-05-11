Ben & Jerry’s latest flavor mix pays tribute to Bob Marley

Ben & Jerry’s has dropped its newest limited-batch single, and it promises to spread the love.
Bob Marley’s One Love ice cream was created as a “tasty tribute” to the legendary artist.
.@bobmarley’s One Love. Our newest, jammin’-est flavor! It will help fund a youth empowerment program in #Jamaica. https://t.co/kNDB8ESrux pic.twitter.com/uuFWEWOsB9— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 11, 2017
If the mix of banana ice cream, caramel and graham cracker swirls, and fudge peace signs doesn’t get your taste buds singing, there’s a philanthropic bonus.
Proceeds from the batch will help fund a youth empowerment program in Jamaica: Bob Marley’s One Love Youth Camp. The camp is a partnership between the Bob Marley Foundation, Partners for Youth Empowerment, and Ben & Jerry’s, and it teaches youths how to use the arts to “respond to challenges in their lives and break down barriers.”
“I mean, the words of ‘one love, one heart’ – that touches everybody in every language. That’s very connected to the kind of company that we want to be,” said Jeff Furman, a member of Ben & Jerry’s board of directors.
“Ben & Jerry’s has long strived to champion love and social justice, and by partnering with the Marley family we’re happy to play a small role in supporting Marley’s vision for a sweeter world,” Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield said in a press release to TODAY Food.
Wondering when this flavor might pop up at a store near you? Check out the Limited Batch Locator.
