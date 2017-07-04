Summer cocktails to enjoy by the water

If you’re looking for specialty cocktails for our hot summer months, Sacramento’s restaurants and bars have some tried-and-true suggestions.
This summer’s drinks to enjoy by the water include reimagined versions of cool treats, island flavors and catchy names that update classic drinks.
While drinking along the river’s access points and recreation areas isn’t legal, restaurants along the river serve fun summer drinks. At Scott’s Seafood, drinks that resemble classic slush treats are among the most popular. President Alan Irvine suggests the restaurant’s Patron mango margarita, a drink he describes as “refreshing, rich and summery.” The drink can be made with ½ ounce of Patron, mango puree and a touch of lime to taste. If you prefer wine over tequila, Irvine suggests the Mango Spritzer, made with mango puree, moscato and club soda.
The restaurant’s menu also includes an alcoholic “Dreamsicle.” If you’d like to revamp your classic childhood Creamsicle, you can make the drink with vanilla vodka, orange juice and simple syrup.
For drinks to enjoy by the lake, the Gar Woods Grill and Pier cocktails are stronger than the riverside drinks.
“The Wet Woody is probably my go-to,” said Ashley Anderson, marketing coordinator for Gar Woods, Bar of America and Caliente Restaurant. The Wet Woody is a frozen rum cocktail Gar Woods serves at discounted price all summer. Another popular drink in the Lake Tahoe area is Caliente Southwest’s signature Chupacabra, which combines tequila, Bacardi and rum in one frozen cocktail.
Another option is to add hints of spice and coconut to beverages. According to Thunder Valley Casino spokesperson Doug Elmets, “The Sugar Island Swizzle, mai tai, Strawberry Mo-Tito and blended fruit margaritas are wildly popular and refreshing drink options best served on a warm summer day.”
The Sugar Island Swizzle and other drinks like it can put a fresh and exciting spin on classics. Served at the Casino’s Coconut Pool+Bar, the drink is made with spiced rum, lime juice, agave nectar, bitters and some mint. The casino’s bar makes its drinks “with real fruit and purees, and, of course, the top name-brand spirits,” so all you need is some fresh fruit, spices and a bottle of rum.
