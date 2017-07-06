Pringles chips are displayed in a store. Kellogg’s, the makers of the chips, and Nissin have teamed up on a new chip flavor: Pringles Top Ramen Chicken.
Food & Drink

July 06, 2017 3:22 PM

Pringles offers Top Ramen Chicken flavor, but only one store sells them

By Noel Harris

For those with a craving for ramen noodles but don’t have a stove nearby or time to cook, this one’s for you.

Uproxx reports that Pringles is teaming up with the makers of Top Ramen to offer a new chip flavor: Pringles Top Ramen Chicken.

Kellogg’s, which sells Pringles, and Nissin, the company behind Top Ramen, are offering the flavor for a limited time – and they’re only at one store.

The cans, which will be about $1.50 each, are only being sold at Dollar General stores.

 
