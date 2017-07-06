Pringles offers Top Ramen Chicken flavor, but only one store sells them

For those with a craving for ramen noodles but don’t have a stove nearby or time to cook, this one’s for you.
Pringles' chicken ramen chips are the reason we're all going to look like the people from... https://t.co/L3glwVXY25 pic.twitter.com/CdAn3QcCnn— UPROXX (@UPROXX) July 6, 2017
Uproxx reports that Pringles is teaming up with the makers of Top Ramen to offer a new chip flavor: Pringles Top Ramen Chicken.
Kellogg’s, which sells Pringles, and Nissin, the company behind Top Ramen, are offering the flavor for a limited time – and they’re only at one store.
The cans, which will be about $1.50 each, are only being sold at Dollar General stores.
