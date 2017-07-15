It’s National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. Here’s where you can find deals

Good news: There is such a thing as National Ice Cream Day. Better news: It’s on Sunday.
Back in 1984, President Ronald Reagan named July National Ice Cream month and named the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream day. The ice cream industry in the United States contributes more than $39 billion to the economy and creates more than 188,000 jobs, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
When Reagan made the proclamation, he called for people in the United States to observe National Ice Cream Day with “appropriate ceremonies and activities,” according to the IDFA.
Here is a list of vendors offering ice cream deals on Sunday:
- Fenton’s Creamery (Oakland and Vacaville) - Fenton’s Creamery is celebrating its 123rd birthday Sunday by offering junior Black & Tan sundaes for $1.23, according to Good Day Sacramento. The sundaes are usually $9.25.
- McDonald’s - The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla soft-serve for those who have McDonald’s mobile app. And if you enter the offer between 2 and 5 p.m. local time, you could have a shot at free McDonald’s soft serve for life.
- Cold Stone Creamery - It’s not National Ice Cream Day specific, but if you sign up for My Cold Stone Club, you can get a “buy one, get one free” coupon that’s good through July 23, according to Spoon University. There will also be a “buy one, get one free” offer on its Confetti Cupcake Ice Cream, a limited summer flavor, according to the Orange County Register.
- Dairy Queen - You can join Dairy Queen’s Blizzard Fan Club and “buy one, get one free” Blizzard coupon, according to Spoon University.
- Wendy’s - The fast-food chain will offer Frostys, vanilla or chocolate, for 50 cents until Aug. 25.
- PetSmart PetsHotel - Why leave your dog out of the fun? If you visit a PetsHotel location on Sunday with your dog, they’ll be giving out dog-safe ice cream.
- Whole Foods - Whole Foods locations will be having a one-day sale on pints of Ben & Jerry’s ice creams, frozen yogurts and non dairy treats. Customers can get two pints for $6. Select locations will also host “Sundae Fundae” sampling events, according to Whole Foods’ website.
Comments