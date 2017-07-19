It’s National Hot Dog Day! So, where are the deals?

3:18 Deep fried peanut butter cups? We taste-test offbeat eats at the State Fair Pause

1:13 What you'll see at the State Fair this year (and what you'll eat)

1:32 Simeon Gant became more mindful about what he ate after reading 'How to eat to live'

1:11 Looking for beverage alternative for the Fourth? This wine cooler might do

0:56 Here's best way to handle chicken safely as weather warms and grills heat up

1:43 Art adds to the experience at Cantina Alley

1:44 See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

1:53 Merlino's Freeze remains a tradition at Raley Field

0:58 Twin Peaks nears one-year anniversary in Sacramento, looks to expand