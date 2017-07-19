A volunteer carries a cheese block to be cut for the 2014 American Cheese Society competition. A cheese competition at the Yeovil Show in England didn’t end so well when 11 blocks of cheese, including champion cheddars, were stolen over the weekend.
Food & Drink

July 19, 2017 7:54 AM

Theft of champion cheddar cheeses off maker, who puts a bounty on thieves

By Don Sweeney

Eleven blocks of cheddar cheese are missing from a presigious show, and one peeved cheesemaker has offered a reward.

“These cheeses could be considered masterpieces; it’s a bit like having a valuable painting stolen,” Wyke Farms cheesemaker Rich Clothier told The Guardian. He has offered a 500-pound reward, about $650 in U.S. dollars, for the recovery of the cheese or arrest of the thief or thieves.

Two blocks of champion cheddars from Wyke Farms were among 11 blocks of cheese stolen from the Yeovil Show in South Somerset, England, in two separate thefts Saturday and Sunday, reports the BBC.

“It’s such a mean thing to do,” event director Sam Mackenzie-Green told the channel. Somerset police are investigating the thefts.

Clothier told The Guardian that his cheeses, which won the champion and reserve champion titles at the show, took 1 1/2 years to produce and were among the best Wyke Farms has ever created. He said he suspects the thefts of the 45 lb. blocks were carefully planned.

“You can’t just put one of those in a bag,” he said. “It’s like carrying a bag of sand away.”

