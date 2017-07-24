Papayas blamed in deadly salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration warns people not to eat Caribeña-brand Maradol papayas after a salmonella outbreak spanning several states.
One person has died, 12 have been hospitalized and 47 have contracted salmonella in connection with the outbreak, reports the Centers for Disease Control. Salmonella cases have been reported in Utah, Texas, Minnesota, Indiana, Louisiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, with New York and New Jersey the hardest hit.
Maradol papayas are green before they ripen and turn yellow, but should not be eaten regardless of color, says the FDA. The agency advises people to dispose of Caribeña-brand papayas, which have a red, green and yellow sticker, immediately. The papayas are imported from Mexico and were distributed by Grande Produce in San Juan, Texas.
The CDC, however, advises people not to eat any Maradol papayas, regardless of brand, and the FDA warns additional brands of papayas linked to salmonella cases may be identified.
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. The illness normally lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. Most people develop symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food.
Children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk for severe infections.
Comments