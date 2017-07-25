Recipe Mailbox: Brussels sprouts work on stovetop

George Riolo of Roseville lost his recipe for Brussels sprouts with filberts. We featured a roasted Brussels sprouts with filberts recipe last week. Here’s another recipe that includes maple syrup and has the sprouts cut into fine ribbons.
Sautéed Brussels sprouts with filberts
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
1/2 cup blanched filberts (hazelnuts)
1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 small shallot, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons maple syrup
Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread filberts on a baking sheet and bake until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Let cool, then chop.
Halve the Brussels sprouts lengthwise and thinly slice them crosswise into fine ribbons. You should have about 6 cups.
In a large skillet set over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the shallot and cook 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add the Brussels sprouts and cook, stirring, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the maple syrup and hazelnuts and cook 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.
