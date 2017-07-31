Tickets to Sacramento State’s Farm-to-Fork Dinner sold out

Sorry, environmentally conscious foodies: Tickets have sold out for Sacramento State’s Farm-to-Fork Dinner, now in its second year.

The student-cooked, student-served extravaganza of locally sourced food will take place Sept. 13 on the Guy West Bridge, the finale to a full day of farm-to-fork festivities hosted by the university.

Dinner tickets, which were available online beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, cost $75 each. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, a post on Sacramento State’s Facebook page announced that all 150 seats were claimed.

Sacramento State’s dinner is among a host of events that now celebrate Sacramento’s status as the country’s farm-to-fork capital. The Sacramento Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s own farm-to-fork dinner, which last year cost a hefty $199 per person to attend, will take place at the Tower Bridge less than two weeks after Sacramento State’s, capping off an annual celebration that’s stretched nearly three weeks in past years.

As part of this year’s theme, “The Hands That Feed Us,” profits from Sacramento State’s farm-to-fork day will benefit the College Assistance Migrant Program, a federally funded scholarship resource for students from seasonal farmworker backgrounds.

In addition to its final feast, the event will include a film screening as well as keynote speech by David Bacon, a photojournalist and activist who has helped organize for the United Farm Workers and other labor groups.