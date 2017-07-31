Sacramento State University Family and Consumer Science Majors set up tables on Guy West Bridge before their upcoming Farm-to Fork at Sac State dinner on Wednesday Sept. 13, 2016. On the left its Hanna Romanos of Sacramento. The proceeds of the $50 per person dinner benefit the Associated Students Inc. Food Pantry on campus. Besides the view, the dinner features sustainable, locally sourced ingredients and are prepared by Sacramento State Students.
Sacramento State University Family and Consumer Science Majors set up tables on Guy West Bridge before their upcoming Farm-to Fork at Sac State dinner on Wednesday Sept. 13, 2016. On the left its Hanna Romanos of Sacramento. The proceeds of the $50 per person dinner benefit the Associated Students Inc. Food Pantry on campus. Besides the view, the dinner features sustainable, locally sourced ingredients and are prepared by Sacramento State Students. Autumn Payne Sacramento Bee file
Sacramento State University Family and Consumer Science Majors set up tables on Guy West Bridge before their upcoming Farm-to Fork at Sac State dinner on Wednesday Sept. 13, 2016. On the left its Hanna Romanos of Sacramento. The proceeds of the $50 per person dinner benefit the Associated Students Inc. Food Pantry on campus. Besides the view, the dinner features sustainable, locally sourced ingredients and are prepared by Sacramento State Students. Autumn Payne Sacramento Bee file

Food & Drink

Tickets to Sacramento State’s Farm-to-Fork Dinner sold out

By Hannah Knowles

hknowles@sacbee.com

July 31, 2017 5:22 PM

Sorry, environmentally conscious foodies: Tickets have sold out for Sacramento State’s Farm-to-Fork Dinner, now in its second year.

The student-cooked, student-served extravaganza of locally sourced food will take place Sept. 13 on the Guy West Bridge, the finale to a full day of farm-to-fork festivities hosted by the university.

Dinner tickets, which were available online beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, cost $75 each. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, a post on Sacramento State’s Facebook page announced that all 150 seats were claimed.

Sacramento State’s dinner is among a host of events that now celebrate Sacramento’s status as the country’s farm-to-fork capital. The Sacramento Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s own farm-to-fork dinner, which last year cost a hefty $199 per person to attend, will take place at the Tower Bridge less than two weeks after Sacramento State’s, capping off an annual celebration that’s stretched nearly three weeks in past years.

As part of this year’s theme, “The Hands That Feed Us,” profits from Sacramento State’s farm-to-fork day will benefit the College Assistance Migrant Program, a federally funded scholarship resource for students from seasonal farmworker backgrounds.

In addition to its final feast, the event will include a film screening as well as keynote speech by David Bacon, a photojournalist and activist who has helped organize for the United Farm Workers and other labor groups.

More Videos

Chew Lam, 93, says goodbye, closes King's Restaurant in West Sacramento 0:53

Chew Lam, 93, says goodbye, closes King's Restaurant in West Sacramento

Pause
On camera: Woman escapes from trunk, runs into store. Then, kidnapping suspect runs out 1:31

On camera: Woman escapes from trunk, runs into store. Then, kidnapping suspect runs out

How Garoppolo trade shakes up 49ers' lengthy wish list 1:31

How Garoppolo trade shakes up 49ers' lengthy wish list

Oroville Dam spillway is ready for rainy season 1:10

Oroville Dam spillway is ready for rainy season

After massacre, Chiang asks CalSTRS to divest from gun retailers 1:26

After massacre, Chiang asks CalSTRS to divest from gun retailers

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 2 1:31

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 2

Snow forecast for Northern California 0:48

Snow forecast for Northern California

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 0:31

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area 0:50

See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

  • Time-lapse video: Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Gala Dinner

    More than 750 guests attended the third annual Farm-to-Fork Gala Dinner, one of Sacramento’s most glamorous events of the year, held on the Tower Bridge, on Sunday, September 27, 2015. See it all in just 45 seconds.

Time-lapse video: Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Gala Dinner

More than 750 guests attended the third annual Farm-to-Fork Gala Dinner, one of Sacramento’s most glamorous events of the year, held on the Tower Bridge, on Sunday, September 27, 2015. See it all in just 45 seconds.

Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

Hannah Knowles: 916-321-1141, @KnowlesHannah

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Chew Lam, 93, says goodbye, closes King's Restaurant in West Sacramento 0:53

Chew Lam, 93, says goodbye, closes King's Restaurant in West Sacramento

Pause
On camera: Woman escapes from trunk, runs into store. Then, kidnapping suspect runs out 1:31

On camera: Woman escapes from trunk, runs into store. Then, kidnapping suspect runs out

How Garoppolo trade shakes up 49ers' lengthy wish list 1:31

How Garoppolo trade shakes up 49ers' lengthy wish list

Oroville Dam spillway is ready for rainy season 1:10

Oroville Dam spillway is ready for rainy season

After massacre, Chiang asks CalSTRS to divest from gun retailers 1:26

After massacre, Chiang asks CalSTRS to divest from gun retailers

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 2 1:31

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 2

Snow forecast for Northern California 0:48

Snow forecast for Northern California

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 0:31

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area 0:50

See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

  • Chew Lam, 93, says goodbye, closes King's Restaurant in West Sacramento

    Sunday, October 29, 2017, is the last day of business for King’s Restaurant, the West Sacramento dim sum eatery with roots dating to 1960. For decades, the restaurant at 1500 W. Capitol Ave. was overseen by China native Chew Lam. Longtime employee Jennifer Dong said last week that Lam, now in his 90s, is finally ready to retire.

Chew Lam, 93, says goodbye, closes King's Restaurant in West Sacramento

View More Video