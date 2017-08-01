Recipe Mailbox: Chicken piccata

How to contact the mailbox
If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. You also can email twatson@sacbee.com or fax (916) 321-1109. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.
Chicken piccata
Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 40 minutes Serves 6
New bride Kinzee Yancey of Vancouver, Wash., was looking for a good, easy chicken dish recipe that she could serve company.
This recipe was featured in the Mailbox years ago and should fill the bill for Yancey.
6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
2 tablespoons butter
¼ cup olive oil
Flour for coating chicken
Salt and pepper to taste
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 pound mushrooms, cleaned and chopped
1½ cups white wine
½ cup capers, rinsed
Juice of 1 lemon, or to taste
1 cup fresh parsley, chopped
2 teaspoons dried oregano
Cut each chicken breast into quarters and place in a ziplock bag and seal. Using a meat mallet, gently pound the chicken pieces on each side.
Melt butter with olive oil in a large skillet. Heat over medium to medium-high heat. Coat each piece of chicken with the flour, salt and pepper and place in the pan. Lightly brown each side of the chicken. Add garlic and mushrooms and stir all ingredients to combine.
Add wine and cook 1 minute. Reduce heat to simmer. After 5 minutes, add capers, lemon juice, almost all of the parsley (reserve some for garnish) and oregano. Cover pan and simmer for 25 minutes, using low heat. Garnish with reserved parsley and serve over linguine.
Comments