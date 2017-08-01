Food & Drink

Recipe Mailbox: Chicken piccata

By Teri Mena

Special to The Bee

August 01, 2017 11:16 PM

Chicken piccata

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 40 minutes Serves 6

New bride Kinzee Yancey of Vancouver, Wash., was looking for a good, easy chicken dish recipe that she could serve company.

This recipe was featured in the Mailbox years ago and should fill the bill for Yancey.

6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup olive oil

Flour for coating chicken

Salt and pepper to taste

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 pound mushrooms, cleaned and chopped

1½ cups white wine

½ cup capers, rinsed

Juice of 1 lemon, or to taste

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 teaspoons dried oregano

Cut each chicken breast into quarters and place in a ziplock bag and seal. Using a meat mallet, gently pound the chicken pieces on each side.

Melt butter with olive oil in a large skillet. Heat over medium to medium-high heat. Coat each piece of chicken with the flour, salt and pepper and place in the pan. Lightly brown each side of the chicken. Add garlic and mushrooms and stir all ingredients to combine.

Add wine and cook 1 minute. Reduce heat to simmer. After 5 minutes, add capers, lemon juice, almost all of the parsley (reserve some for garnish) and oregano. Cover pan and simmer for 25 minutes, using low heat. Garnish with reserved parsley and serve over linguine.

