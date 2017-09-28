It’s National Coffee Day. See where Sacramento ranks in U.S., where deals are.

More Videos 0:50 Take a look at some of Oakhaus' beer hall-inspired offerings Pause 1:27 How to make Hook and Ladder's Heavy Crown 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools 0:56 The names of 31 fallen firefighters added to the California Firefighters Memorial 0:50 Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny 0:58 Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 2:14 Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coffee may help slow effects of aging Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic