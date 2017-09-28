More Videos

Take a look at some of Oakhaus' beer hall-inspired offerings 0:50

Take a look at some of Oakhaus' beer hall-inspired offerings

Pause
How to make Hook and Ladder's Heavy Crown 1:27

How to make Hook and Ladder's Heavy Crown

The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

The names of 31 fallen firefighters added to the California Firefighters Memorial 0:56

The names of 31 fallen firefighters added to the California Firefighters Memorial

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny 0:50

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny

Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem 0:58

Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

  • Coffee may help slow effects of aging

    Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed.

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic
Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

Food & Drink

It’s National Coffee Day. See where Sacramento ranks in U.S., where deals are.

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

September 28, 2017 8:10 PM

Coffee lovers, your day is here.

Friday is National Coffee Day, and there are several places where you can get a freebie or discount on a cup of joe.

From Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s and more, several companies are taking part in the event.

In honor of the day, a national credit report site ranked the best U.S. cities to get coffee. Sacramento is one of 100 cities that made WalletHub’s Best Coffee Cities in America list.

With a total score of 39.12, Sacramento ranks 31st on the survey. Among California cities, the capital city was ninth. San Francisco led the state and was No. 3 overall.

Seattle, the home of Starbucks, tops the list, with fellow Pacific Northwest city Portland, Ore., a spot behind.

Sacramento’s rating was based on 14 factors. While scoring high in presence of coffee-centric events (16th), the average price per pack of coffee here is $5.82, which is 82nd in the nation.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Yelp and Meetup, among others, to compile its survey.

Where you can get a deal

Looking to save some money on coffee? Here’s a sampling of national chains in the Sacramento area that are offering specials Friday, according to the report:

▪ Atlas Coffee Club: $14 off a new subscription or gift subscription. See atlascoffeeclub.com for details.

▪ Baskin Robbins: One small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 (normal price is about $6).

▪ Cinnabon: One free 12-ounce coffee.

▪ Dunkin’ Donuts: One free medium hot coffee with purchase of a medium, large or extra-large signature hot coffee.

▪ Krispy Kreme: One free hot brewed or small iced premium blend of any size through Sunday.

▪ McDonald’s: Any small McCafé espresso for $2. If you buy five McCafé beverages, get one free by downloading the app.

▪ Peet’s Coffee and Tea: All beans are 25 percent off, one free drip coffee or tea with bean purchase, and 25 percent off all regular, nonsubscription bean purchases made online using promo code “COFFEEDAY17” (limit one per customer).

▪ Pilot/Flying J: One free small cup coffee or any small hot tea or cappuccino with coupon from pilotcoffee.pilotflyingj.com.

▪ 7-Eleven: Rewards members get one free coffee per day through Sunday.

There are no deals listed for Starbucks or Dutch Bros., but the latter will donate $1 per drink to local charities.

Participation varies, so check with your nearest location for details. For deals at local businesses, call or check their website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How to make Hook and Ladder's Heavy Crown

View More Video