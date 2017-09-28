It’s National Coffee Day. See where Sacramento ranks in U.S., where deals are.

Coffee lovers, your day is here.
Friday is National Coffee Day, and there are several places where you can get a freebie or discount on a cup of joe.
From Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s and more, several companies are taking part in the event.
In honor of the day, a national credit report site ranked the best U.S. cities to get coffee. Sacramento is one of 100 cities that made WalletHub’s Best Coffee Cities in America list.
With a total score of 39.12, Sacramento ranks 31st on the survey. Among California cities, the capital city was ninth. San Francisco led the state and was No. 3 overall.
Seattle, the home of Starbucks, tops the list, with fellow Pacific Northwest city Portland, Ore., a spot behind.
Sacramento’s rating was based on 14 factors. While scoring high in presence of coffee-centric events (16th), the average price per pack of coffee here is $5.82, which is 82nd in the nation.
WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Yelp and Meetup, among others, to compile its survey.
Where you can get a deal
Looking to save some money on coffee? Here’s a sampling of national chains in the Sacramento area that are offering specials Friday, according to the report:
▪ Atlas Coffee Club: $14 off a new subscription or gift subscription. See atlascoffeeclub.com for details.
▪ Baskin Robbins: One small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 (normal price is about $6).
▪ Cinnabon: One free 12-ounce coffee.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts: One free medium hot coffee with purchase of a medium, large or extra-large signature hot coffee.
▪ Krispy Kreme: One free hot brewed or small iced premium blend of any size through Sunday.
▪ McDonald’s: Any small McCafé espresso for $2. If you buy five McCafé beverages, get one free by downloading the app.
▪ Peet’s Coffee and Tea: All beans are 25 percent off, one free drip coffee or tea with bean purchase, and 25 percent off all regular, nonsubscription bean purchases made online using promo code “COFFEEDAY17” (limit one per customer).
▪ Pilot/Flying J: One free small cup coffee or any small hot tea or cappuccino with coupon from pilotcoffee.pilotflyingj.com.
▪ 7-Eleven: Rewards members get one free coffee per day through Sunday.
There are no deals listed for Starbucks or Dutch Bros., but the latter will donate $1 per drink to local charities.
Participation varies, so check with your nearest location for details. For deals at local businesses, call or check their website.
