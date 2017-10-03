Recipe Mailbox: This potato recipe is sweet

How to contact the mailbox
Sweet potatoes with honey butter pecans
Prep time: 25 minutes Cook time: 1 hour Serves 4 to 6
Kathryn Padula of Portland, Ore., wanted a good sweet potato recipe to make for the holidays, one without the marshmallow topping.
This easy recipe comes from Michele Murphy of Kingman, Arizona and should fill the bill for Padula.
4 sweet potatoes, approximately 8 ounces each
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
1 tablespoon honey
½ cup chopped pecans
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon chili powder
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Scrub potatoes with a brush under running water. Dry. Wrap each potato in foil. Place potatoes in a baking pan and bake in oven for 45 minutes to an hour. Squeeze potatoes with a pot holder (so you don’t burn your fingers). They are done when soft. Let cool for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, spread pecans on a cookie sheet and toast them in a 350 degree oven for about 5 minutes, until brown and fragrant. Watch so they don’t burn.
Mix butter and honey together until completely combined. Stir in toasted pecans, salt and chili powder.
Remove potatoes from foil. Peel and discard skins. Slice potatoes and place in a serving bowl. Spread honey butter pecans over potatoes and serve.
