October 10, 2017 11:20 PM

Recipe Mailbox: A saucy take on carrot cake

By Teri Mena

Special to The Bee

Harvest cake

Prep time: 20 minutes; Cook time: 1 hour; Serves 12

Karen Austin of Grass Valley was looking for an old carrot cake recipe that had a sauce poured over it instead of cream cheese frosting.

This is a Casa de Los Ninos recipe (now called Casa Garden Restaurant and Event Center), the restaurant on the grounds of the Sacramento Children’s Home in Sacramento. This should fill the bill for Austin.

1 ½ cups vegetable oil

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 ½ cups flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup grated carrots

1 cup coconut, grated

1 cup well-drained crushed pineapple, unsweetened, packed in own juice

1 cup chopped walnuts

Whipped cream for garnish

Sauce:

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup butter

1 tablespoon corn syrup

½ cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For the cake: In a large bowl, beat well the oil, eggs and the 2 cups sugar. In a separate bowl, sift together the 2 teaspoons baking soda, flour, cinnamon and salt. Add this to egg mixture. Beat well. Add 2 teaspoons vanilla, carrots, coconut, pineapple and walnuts. Mix well. Pour into a well-greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake 60 to 65 minutes at 350 degrees.

For the sauce: While cake is baking, combine in a saucepan the 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking soda, butter, corn syrup, buttermilk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove cake from oven and turn out onto serving plate. Poke holes in the cake and pour warm sauce over hot cake. Cake will be very moist. Garnish each serving with a dollop of whipped cream.

