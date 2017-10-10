Recipe Mailbox: A saucy take on carrot cake

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

The winner of the Elk Grove Pumpkin Festival pie-eating contest over the weekend was Jeffrey Esper, who ate 15.75 pounds of the dessert. That's just over 4 pounds shy of the world record. There was also a community members pie eating contest. Elk Grove Police Department community service officer Kristina Ramirez defeated Laguna Creek High School football coach Dan Davis by 4 ounces. She ate 3.5 lbs. Information and video by Doc Souza/Elk Grove Laguna Forums