Sacramento Kings fans, say hello to the doughnut chicken sandwich

2:31 Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense Pause

0:57 Sacramento firefighter helmet cam takes you into the fire battle at mobile home

1:14 49ers executive John McVay on Dwight Clark

4:33 DeMarcus Cousins still has love for fans and city of Sacramento

1:14 'The wall needs to go up,' Trump supporter says

1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods

0:37 Take a look at Sinatra's old Tahoe resort

0:43 Watch crackling-hot close-up of sun spitting out stream of plasma

0:36 Powerful Southern California water agency backs Delta tunnels