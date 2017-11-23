Here are the Thanksgiving side-dish recipes that are most Googled in each state

While turkey, potatoes and pie are top staples for the Thanksgiving holiday, there can be differences in meals from state to state.

Business Insider and Google teamed up to find those side-dish recipes that were uniquely popular in each state – and Washington, D.C.

Google sifted through the past three years’ search data from November, and instead of looking at the most popular dishes per state – which would likely be pie for all – they aimed to find the most distinct, according to Business Insider. They then found the recipes that were most Googled per state.

Here’s what they found:

Alabama: Squash casserole

Alaska: Green beans

Arizona: Sweet potato pie

California: Stuffing

Stuffing Colorado: Pecan pie

Connecticut: Sausage stuffing

D.C.: Cranberry relish

Delaware: Butternut squash

Florida: Corn souffle

Georgia: Squash casserole

Indiana: Roasted sweet potatoes

Iowa: Corn casserole

Kansas: Yams

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Yams

Maine: Mashed squash

Maryland: Collard greens

Michigan: Roasted brussels sprouts

Minnesota: Thanksgiving sweet potatoes

Mississippi: Cornbread dressing

Missouri: Thanksgiving rolls

Montana: Cranberry sauce

Nebraska: Sweet potatoes

Nevada: Pecan pie

New Hampshire: Homemade stuffing

New Jersey: Butternut squash soup

New Mexico: Pecan pie

New York: Acorn squash

North Carolina: Corn pudding

North Dakota: Sweet potatoes

Ohio: Seven-layer salad

Oklahoma: Cornbread dressing

Oregon: Ambrosia salad

Pennsylvania: Candied sweet potatoes

Rhode Island: Stuffing

South Carolina: Cornbread dressing

South Dakota: Ambrosia salad

Tennessee: Mac and cheese

Texas: Broccoli rice casserole

Utah: Yams

Vermont: Butternut squash

Virginia: Corn pudding

Washington: Green beans

West Virginia: Broccoli salad

Wisconsin: Garlic mashed potatoes

Wyoming: Sweet potatoes

In 2014, The New York Times conducted a somewhat similar study with Google – and arrived at some very different results.

In a study focusing on the week of Thanksgiving over a 10-year period (2004-2013), Google found each state’s most distinct recipe that was searched for more frequently than it was nationwide.

California’s top result was “persimmon bread,” according to the study. Californians were found to Google the recipe “about four times more often, per capita, than residents of other states do,” according to The Times.

Other interesting recipes: “frog eye salad” (popular in four states within the same region) and “pig pickin cake.” Frog eye salad does not actually incorporate frogs, but mixes pasta, marshmallows, whipped cream and fruit. Pig pickin cake doesn’t include pork, but incorporates pudding, pineapple and mandarin oranges.

Check out the full results from the study here: