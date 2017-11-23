More Videos

Food & Drink

Here are the Thanksgiving side-dish recipes that are most Googled in each state

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 23, 2017 02:02 PM

While turkey, potatoes and pie are top staples for the Thanksgiving holiday, there can be differences in meals from state to state.

Business Insider and Google teamed up to find those side-dish recipes that were uniquely popular in each state – and Washington, D.C.

Google sifted through the past three years’ search data from November, and instead of looking at the most popular dishes per state – which would likely be pie for all – they aimed to find the most distinct, according to Business Insider. They then found the recipes that were most Googled per state.

Here’s what they found:

  • Alabama: Squash casserole
  • Alaska: Green beans
  • Arizona: Sweet potato pie
  • California: Stuffing
  • Colorado: Pecan pie
  • Connecticut: Sausage stuffing
  • D.C.: Cranberry relish
  • Delaware: Butternut squash
  • Florida: Corn souffle
  • Georgia: Squash casserole
  • Indiana: Roasted sweet potatoes
  • Iowa: Corn casserole
  • Kansas: Yams
  • Kentucky: Broccoli casserole
  • Louisiana: Yams
  • Maine: Mashed squash
  • Maryland: Collard greens
  • Michigan: Roasted brussels sprouts
  • Minnesota: Thanksgiving sweet potatoes
  • Mississippi: Cornbread dressing
  • Missouri: Thanksgiving rolls
  • Montana: Cranberry sauce
  • Nebraska: Sweet potatoes
  • Nevada: Pecan pie
  • New Hampshire: Homemade stuffing
  • New Jersey: Butternut squash soup
  • New Mexico: Pecan pie
  • New York: Acorn squash
  • North Carolina: Corn pudding
  • North Dakota: Sweet potatoes
  • Ohio: Seven-layer salad
  • Oklahoma: Cornbread dressing
  • Oregon: Ambrosia salad
  • Pennsylvania: Candied sweet potatoes
  • Rhode Island: Stuffing
  • South Carolina: Cornbread dressing
  • South Dakota: Ambrosia salad
  • Tennessee: Mac and cheese
  • Texas: Broccoli rice casserole
  • Utah: Yams
  • Vermont: Butternut squash
  • Virginia: Corn pudding
  • Washington: Green beans
  • West Virginia: Broccoli salad
  • Wisconsin: Garlic mashed potatoes
  • Wyoming: Sweet potatoes

In 2014, The New York Times conducted a somewhat similar study with Google – and arrived at some very different results.

In a study focusing on the week of Thanksgiving over a 10-year period (2004-2013), Google found each state’s most distinct recipe that was searched for more frequently than it was nationwide.

California’s top result was “persimmon bread,” according to the study. Californians were found to Google the recipe “about four times more often, per capita, than residents of other states do,” according to The Times.

Other interesting recipes: “frog eye salad” (popular in four states within the same region) and “pig pickin cake.” Frog eye salad does not actually incorporate frogs, but mixes pasta, marshmallows, whipped cream and fruit. Pig pickin cake doesn’t include pork, but incorporates pudding, pineapple and mandarin oranges.

Check out the full results from the study here:

