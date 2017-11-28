The Neighborgoods: Dish towels, aprons and buttons
Food & Drink

Holiday gift guide: Food

The Washington Post

November 28, 2017 06:41 PM

These gifts will satisfy the appetites of the food and drink lovers on your list.

Fini Cutlery: Two-Pack Gift Set

The nubby handles take a little getting used to, but they encourage a proper knife grip by directing the hand into the proper position and enabling fingers to lock in the front and back. The forged steel eight-inch chef's knife and 3.5-inch paring knife slice cleanly and efficiently. $110

DeLonghi America: Dedica Deluxe Espresso, Silver

You'd have to spend a lot more cash to find an espresso machine that outperforms this sleek new machine, with its 15 bars of pressure and adjustable frothing wand. With little effort, the device pulls a lovely shot of espresso, complete with a rich layer of crema on top. $349.95

Hot Bread Kitchen: Flatbreads Around the World

Perfect for creating an inspired feast. The large selection includes six types of bread, including sesame seed topped Persian nan-e barbari and flaky Moroccan m'smen. Best of all: Proceeds help fund the New York-based nonprofit Hot Bread Kitchen, which helps create professional opportunities for immigrant women. $80

The Neighborgoods: Dish Towels, Aprons and Buttons

From a D.C.-based company, punny, two-pocket aprons in a sturdy poly-cotton blend and flour sack cotton dish towels with seasonal and practical prints are useful and cute, while a button four-pack with clever graphics makes the perfect stocking-stuffer.

Two-pocket apron, $34; dish towels, $18; button four-pack, $6

"Stuff Every Vegetarian Should Know (Stuff You Should Know)"

Katherine McGuire (Quirk Books)

This 144-page handbook packs incredibly useful information into a succinct, 4-by-6 inch pocket book. A useful starting point for anyone seeking to reduce their meat consumption, it's filled with little nuggets such as a handy cheat sheet of complete proteins, guidelines for stocking your pantry and tips for making your omnivorous recipes vegetarian. $9.15

Maple Guild: Maple goods

Maple cream is rich and spreadable on toast or apple slices; silky bourbon barrel aged syrup is equally at home on pancakes or in cocktails; and maple vinegar adds a subtle sweet edge to salad dressings and pan sauces. All products are made with Vermont maple syrup.

Maple cream, $12.99 for 10 ounces; bourbon barrel aged syrup, $16.99 for 375 milliliters; maple vinegar, $11.99 for 375 milliliters

True Cubes: Clear Ice Cube Tray

A low-tech solution to making astonishingly clear ice at home: Simply fill the tray with hot tap water and 24 hours (or so) later, be rewarded with cubes that look straight out of a fancy cocktail bar. The unit measures about 7-by-7-by-6 inches and makes four two-inch cubes. $45

Bishop's Orchards: Apple Gift Pack

A gift of fruit is a holiday classic. We like the selection from this Connecticut orchard, featuring 18 fresh-picked apples, delivered right to the recipient's door. Opt for a specific type such as Cortland or Macoun, or send a variety pack. (Note: Bowl in photograph not included.) $32

Harney & Sons: Historic Royal Palaces Collection

This lovely gift box contains an assortment of high-quality, full leaf tea, packaged in tins that are picture-perfect by themselves. Featuring a black tea blend with a touch of Bergamot; Thai-inspired green tea with coconut, ginger and vanilla; black tea with cinnamon, orange peel and clove; and an herbal African red bush with orange peel and cranberry. $42.95

Blanc Creatives: Roasters

Carbon steel is forged by hand into enduringly beautiful cookware in Charlottesville. The roasters serve as a functional cooking tool for griddle cakes, vegetables or chicken, while also acting as statement serving pieces. Each pan arrives pre-seasoned with coconut oil.

$265 for medium eight-inch; $310 for large 10-inch (both shown)

Prices may vary.

