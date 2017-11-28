Recipe Mailbox: Biscuits and baking … soda pop

How to contact the mailbox
7-Up biscuits
Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 15 minutes Makes 9 biscuits
Debbie Launey of Rancho Murieta heard about biscuits made with 7-Up. She was hoping for a recipe.
This popular recipe has been around for a while and is a quick and easy way to make delicious biscuits.
2 cups Bisquick
½ cup sour cream
½ cup 7- Up
¼ cup butter
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Place Bisquick in a large bowl. Using a fork, cut the sour cream into the Bisquick until it is well incorporated. Stir in the 7-Up. Dough will be soft.
Pour about 1/2 cup Bisquick onto work surface. Place dough on Bisquick and knead and fold dough until it is coated with the Bisquick. Pat dough out and cut biscuits out using a round cookie cutter or glass.
Melt butter in a 9-inch square baking dish by putting it in the preheated oven. Watch carefully to make sure butter doesn’t burn. Place cut biscuit dough on top of melted butter and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
