Applebee’s offering Long Island iced teas for $1

One national restaurant is offering a hard drink at an easy price.
Throughout December, Applebee’s customers can get a Long Island iced tea for $1.
The restaurant calls the drink the Dollar L.I.T. It’s a combination of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix with a splash of cola, and it’s available all day at participating locations.
“The Dollar Drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island iced tea,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a release. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocketbook and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”
Glendale-based Applebee’s has several locations in the Sacramento area.
