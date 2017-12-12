Recipe Mailbox: Kids can help make this fudge

How to contact the mailbox
If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. You also can email twatson@sacbee.com or fax (916) 321-1109. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.
Fudge
Prep time: 30 minutes Makes 3 pounds
Tammi Casagrande of Rancho Murieta was looking for a good fudge recipe to make for her husband, who loves fudge.
This is a no-cook, easy recipe that makes a smooth, dark fudge. Have the kids help make this delicious holiday treat.
8 ounces (eight 1-ounce squares) unsweetened chocolate
12 ounces (1½ eight-ounce packages) cream cheese, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
2 pounds powdered sugar, sifted
2 cups walnut, chopped into big pieces
Place chocolate squares in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave at 50% for 1 minute. Check, stir and repeat at 30 second intervals until chocolate has melted. Set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add vanilla and salt. Gradually add the powdered sugar, mix well. Add the melted chocolate, beat until smooth. Add the walnuts and mix until combined.
Line a 9-inch by 13-inch pan with foil. Press the fudge into the pan. Place a sheet of plastic wrap on the surface of fudge and bring sides of foil up and over the plastic wrap. Chill at least 2 hours. Lift fudge out of pan, remove plastic wrap and cut fudge into squares. Store in airtight container.
Comments