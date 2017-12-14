A sample of Cheetos Popcorn is shown at a theater in Euless, Texas, in August.
A sample of Cheetos Popcorn is shown at a theater in Euless, Texas, in August. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
A sample of Cheetos Popcorn is shown at a theater in Euless, Texas, in August. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Food & Drink

How Cheetos and popcorn will soon make a ‘Regal’ combination

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 06:11 PM

Coming soon to theaters near you: plenty of orange fingers and cheesy dust.

Frito-Lay’s popular Cheetos puffs are being combined with popcorn, a staple of cinema snack bars, to create a treat that can be equal parts delicious and messy.

Starting Friday, the snack – a combination of popcorn and Crunchy Cheetos that will be sold in 32-ounce servings – will be available at participating Regal Cinemas nationwide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership,” Sean Mathews, Frito-Lay North America’s director of marketing, said in a release. “Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally.”

While the snack has already been offered in certain locations, this partnership will make it available across the country.

There are numerous Regal Cinemas locations in Sacramento and surrounding areas, including on Truxel Road, on Arden Way, in Roseville and in El Dorado Hills, with another coming to the new Delta Shores shopping center at Interstate 5 and Cosumnes River Boulevard.

“Cheetos Popcorn is our gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season,” John Curry, Regal’s senior vice-president of food service, said in the release.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews

    The food and decor makeover of Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay got mixed reviews from longtime customers Eve and Paul Imagine.

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews 1:12

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews
See the winners of The Bee’s Thanksgiving decorating contest 1:26

See the winners of The Bee’s Thanksgiving decorating contest
Budweiser Clydesdales make a stop in Sacramento to mark the repeal of Prohibition anniversary 1:11

Budweiser Clydesdales make a stop in Sacramento to mark the repeal of Prohibition anniversary

View More Video