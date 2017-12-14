How Cheetos and popcorn will soon make a ‘Regal’ combination

Coming soon to theaters near you: plenty of orange fingers and cheesy dust.
Frito-Lay’s popular Cheetos puffs are being combined with popcorn, a staple of cinema snack bars, to create a treat that can be equal parts delicious and messy.
Starting Friday, the snack – a combination of popcorn and Crunchy Cheetos that will be sold in 32-ounce servings – will be available at participating Regal Cinemas nationwide.
Regal Cinemas is now serving Cheetos Popcorn so you won't want to see your movies anywhere else https://t.co/g4DhnFVSBB pic.twitter.com/uXhvQT52m6— INSIDER (@thisisinsider) December 13, 2017
“We’re excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership,” Sean Mathews, Frito-Lay North America’s director of marketing, said in a release. “Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally.”
While the snack has already been offered in certain locations, this partnership will make it available across the country.
There are numerous Regal Cinemas locations in Sacramento and surrounding areas, including on Truxel Road, on Arden Way, in Roseville and in El Dorado Hills, with another coming to the new Delta Shores shopping center at Interstate 5 and Cosumnes River Boulevard.
“Cheetos Popcorn is our gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season,” John Curry, Regal’s senior vice-president of food service, said in the release.
