How to flat-out rock a flat-iron steak

Truffle hunting in California

Staci O'Toole, owner of Truffle Huntress, owns a truffle orchard in Placerville, Calif. She and her dog, Mila, hunt for truffles in their orchards and in other orchards in the area. They have found truffles on their property but are still waiting for more to come into production. Truffles are a growing, potentially lucrative, niche market for agriculture in California. Video made Dec. 18, 2017 in Placerville.