Recipe Mailbox: Put that leftover bird to good use in salad

By Teri Mena

Special to The Bee

December 26, 2017 09:00 PM

Curried chicken (or turkey) salad

Prep time: 20 minutes Makes about 4 cups

Barbara Arn of La Verne was looking for ways to use leftover Christmas turkey this year.

This easy recipe works well for chicken or turkey and should fill the bill for Arn.

3 cups cooked chicken or turkey meat, diced

1 medium red apple, diced (1 cup)

¾ cup seedless California grapes, halved

1 medium celery stalk, diced

¼ cup (1 oz.) blanched, slivered almonds (optional)

½ cup mayonnaise, or plain yogurt, or any combination of the two

2 Tbsp. mango chutney

1 Tbsp. curry powder

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Fresh cilantro sprigs and sliced green onions for garnish (optional).

In a large bowl, combine the chicken or turkey, apple, grapes, celery, and almonds, if using. Add the mayonnaise, chutney, and curry powder and stir to mix until evenly moisten. Season with the salt and pepper. Keep refrigerated until ready to use. Serve garnished with cilantro and green onions, if desired.

How to contact the mailbox

If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. You also can email twatson@sacbee.com or fax (916)  321-1109. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.

